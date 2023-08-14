Short Interest in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Drops By 36.0%

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMLP

Insider Activity at Summit Midstream Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. UBS Group AG raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 1,773.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

SMLP stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $143.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.31.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.