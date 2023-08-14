Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Short Interest Update

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novonix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Novonix in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novonix in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Novonix by 6,798.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Novonix Trading Down 0.4 %

NVX opened at $2.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Novonix has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.

