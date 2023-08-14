Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 7.2 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.94. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.54%.

Insider Transactions at Diversified Healthcare Trust

In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,454,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,850.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,179.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

