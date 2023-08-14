StockNews.com Lowers Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $10.25.

SHO stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,719.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,600,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,668 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $21,749,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $19,941,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

