Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE HHC opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $223.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 35,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,245,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,473,887.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 208,756 shares of company stock valued at $15,526,204. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.0% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 396,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

