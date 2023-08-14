World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WWE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.56.

NYSE WWE opened at $111.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,587,000 after purchasing an additional 103,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,789,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,560,000 after buying an additional 210,614 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,674,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,671,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,585,000 after purchasing an additional 403,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

