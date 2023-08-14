StockNews.com Lowers Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UVE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

UVE opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.22 million, a P/E ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Insurance news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,305,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,628.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $874,500. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $102,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

