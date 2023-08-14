Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.80 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

TS stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 73.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,825,000 after acquiring an additional 774,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after buying an additional 62,570 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 86,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

