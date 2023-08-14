Comparing Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) & Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lakeland Bancorp and Stock Yards Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Stock Yards Bancorp 1 2 0 0 1.67

Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 30.82%. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus price target of $71.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.14%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Lakeland Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 22.43% 9.66% 1.00% Stock Yards Bancorp 28.87% 14.82% 1.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Stock Yards Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $395.64 million 2.44 $107.37 million $1.59 9.33 Stock Yards Bancorp $340.80 million 4.26 $92.97 million $3.91 12.66

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Stock Yards Bancorp. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Lakeland Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company is also involved in lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, Small Business Administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements. In addition, the company provides consumer banking services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, online banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. Further, it offers investment advisory services for individuals and businesses; and securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities, as well as commercial title insurance services and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. This segment also provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations. It provides services in Louisville, central, eastern, and northern Kentucky, as well as Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

