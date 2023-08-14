UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) vs. Zalatoris II Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAX) Critical Review

UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Free Report) and Zalatoris II Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UBE and Zalatoris II Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBE $5.84 billion 0.28 $218.05 million $1.10 7.11 Zalatoris II Acquisition N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A

UBE has higher revenue and earnings than Zalatoris II Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

UBE has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalatoris II Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for UBE and Zalatoris II Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBE 0 0 0 0 N/A Zalatoris II Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares UBE and Zalatoris II Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBE 3.73% 7.60% 3.66% Zalatoris II Acquisition N/A -33.34% 2.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Zalatoris II Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Zalatoris II Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UBE beats Zalatoris II Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBE



Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as imports and sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, electronic and information materials, magnesia clinker, quicklime, slaked lime, and cast iron; and offers coastal shipping, port transportation, containers, collection and transport of industrial waste, trading, and engineering services. In addition, it engages in the purchase, sale, and leasing of real estate properties. Ube Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Zalatoris II Acquisition



XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

