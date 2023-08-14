Head-To-Head Contrast: Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) versus Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 30.16% 17.56% 1.59% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mercantile Bank and Mission Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mercantile Bank pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mission Valley Bancorp pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Mission Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $218.62 million 2.58 $61.06 million $4.96 7.11 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $4.80 million $1.74 7.42

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mission Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers personal loans; accounts receivable; advanced restaurant financing; commercial loan, real estate loan, small business administration, term loans; and overdraft facilities; as well as credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides lending services, such as underwriting, processing, closing, servicing, and referral/replacement services. Mission Valley Bancorp was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.