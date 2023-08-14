Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$25.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.64.

GEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

GEI opened at C$20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.85 and a twelve month high of C$26.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.64%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

