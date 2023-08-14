Analysts Set Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

EB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eventbrite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 100,568 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $1,130,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 181,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 66.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 45,673 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 216.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 314,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 215,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EB opened at $10.71 on Monday. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

