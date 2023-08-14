Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $49.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

