Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $49.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
