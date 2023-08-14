iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC dropped their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.50 and a beta of 0.62. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, research analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in iQIYI by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iQIYI by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.