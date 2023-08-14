Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 834.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 834.25 ($10.66).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.54) to GBX 850 ($10.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Clive Bannister acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.39) per share, for a total transaction of £346,800 ($443,194.89). Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 541.50 ($6.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 564.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 595.05. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 495 ($6.33) and a one year high of GBX 695 ($8.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,687.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

