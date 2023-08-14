HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 16.38. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,911,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,465,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,171 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,445.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,539 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

