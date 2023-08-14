Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) PT at GBX 330

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 330 ($4.22).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.60) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.60) to GBX 340 ($4.35) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($4.09) in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NWG

Insider Activity

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.50), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,117,951.72). In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.50), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,117,951.72). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £2,697.45 ($3,447.22). Insiders own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 234.60 ($3.00) on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210.90 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.10 ($4.00). The stock has a market cap of £20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 561.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.46.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,571.43%.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.