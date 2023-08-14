Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HIIGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HII opened at $226.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HIIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

