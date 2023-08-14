Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.86.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HII
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:HII opened at $226.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.30.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.12%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Ingalls Industries
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.