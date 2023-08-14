Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $61.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.22.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $97,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 254,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $307,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 254,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $667,690 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

