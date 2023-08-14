Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $23,729,051.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,729,051.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,818 shares of company stock worth $13,268,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

