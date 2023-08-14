ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a market cap of $41.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.47. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 333.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,751,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 183,479 shares of company stock valued at $133,583 and have sold 60,090 shares valued at $38,254. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

