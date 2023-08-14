Analysts Set Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Target Price at $68.43

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Down 0.1 %

About Knorr-Bremse

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. Knorr-Bremse has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electrics; train control and management systems and control technology; electromechanical components and electrical traction equipment for light rail vehicles; stationary systems; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, automatic coupling systems; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; and wiper and wash systems for mass transit and long-distance rail vehicles.

