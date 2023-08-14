Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Target Price at $440.92

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.92.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $488.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.79 and its 200-day moving average is $410.11. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $256.23 and a 1-year high of $492.21.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

