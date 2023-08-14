Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Lowered to $16.50 at DA Davidson

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $16.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SKIN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Beauty Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 9.28. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter worth approximately $23,664,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after buying an additional 1,207,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $7,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,964,000 after buying an additional 830,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,387,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 651,452 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

