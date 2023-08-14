The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Target Price to $9.00

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STGW. B. Riley cut their price target on Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stagwell by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stagwell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 110,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
