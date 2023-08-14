Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Given New $2.75 Price Target at Citigroup

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $3.75 to $2.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 2.7 %

SERA stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.