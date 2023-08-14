Wedbush Trims Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Target Price to $10.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,023 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,353,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

