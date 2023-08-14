Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Benchmark

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRAD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Sportradar Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -317.25 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

