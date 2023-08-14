Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,267.73 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 22,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

