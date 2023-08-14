Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Scholar Rock Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $396.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.82.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
