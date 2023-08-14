Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Lowered to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of SLRX stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.96.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Salarius Pharmaceuticals
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Salarius Pharmaceuticals
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.