Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Lowered to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of SLRX stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Salarius Pharmaceuticals

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Free Report ) by 757.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,315 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

