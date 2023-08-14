Piper Sandler Boosts Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Price Target to $2.25

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SOHO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

SOHO opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

