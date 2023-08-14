Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $14.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -317.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Sportradar Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.