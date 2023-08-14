Citigroup Cuts Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target to $1.15

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $1.50 to $1.15 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Sonder from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sonder from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of SOND opened at $0.48 on Friday. Sonder has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $105.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sonder by 189.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sonder by 71.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

