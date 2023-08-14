STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Price Target Cut to $3.80 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $4.10 to $3.80 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.69. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia bought 42,000 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,651. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 32.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

