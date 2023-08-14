Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Raymond James

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Trading Down 9.7 %

SLGL opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.03% and a negative net margin of 1,484.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sol-Gel Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $9,343,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies



Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

