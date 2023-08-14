HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of STRO stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 250.87% and a negative return on equity of 65.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 984,734 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,863,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.