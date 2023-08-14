Shattuck Labs’ (STTK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Stories

