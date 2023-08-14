Shattuck Labs’ (STTK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Shattuck Labs Stock Down 2.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
