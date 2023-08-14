Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday.

Synlogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.98. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 77.79% and a negative net margin of 6,573.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

