Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) PT Lowered to $42.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TARS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $16.82 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,585,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,643 shares of company stock worth $2,830,681. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

