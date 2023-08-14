Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $105.00 at Susquehanna

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,564,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,870,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,383 shares of company stock worth $9,993,906 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 81.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after buying an additional 1,636,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 74.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

