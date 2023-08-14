Citigroup Trims TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Target Price to $14.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TASK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TaskUs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TaskUs from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $967.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 3.22. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TaskUs by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

