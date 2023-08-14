Truist Financial Boosts Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target to $9.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.63.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solel Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,191,055 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,710,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 25,854 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 85,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carrols Restaurant Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Energy
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.