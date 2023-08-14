Truist Financial Boosts Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target to $9.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.63.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solel Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,191,055 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,710,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 25,854 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 85,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.