TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TCON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
