TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

