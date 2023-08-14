Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TTD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.27.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,906 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

