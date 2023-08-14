Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNYA. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

