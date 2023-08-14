Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Stephens

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of -0.08. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director F Barry Bays sold 1,042,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $27,631,850.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,115,821 shares of company stock worth $29,553,665 in the last ninety days. 28.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

