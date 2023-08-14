Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on THRX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

THRX stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $135.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.67.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Theseus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management V, purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $2,079,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,108,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,124.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 479,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,463,792.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,063,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,042,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management V, purchased 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,108,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,124.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

