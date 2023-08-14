Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $74.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $149,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,292,616.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,906. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

